1.00000 AOA = 0.00223 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 BGN
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bulgarian Lev
1 AOA0.00223 BGN
5 AOA0.01116 BGN
10 AOA0.02232 BGN
20 AOA0.04463 BGN
50 AOA0.11158 BGN
100 AOA0.22316 BGN
250 AOA0.55791 BGN
500 AOA1.11582 BGN
1000 AOA2.23163 BGN
2000 AOA4.46326 BGN
5000 AOA11.15815 BGN
10000 AOA22.31630 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Angolan Kwanza
1 BGN448.10400 AOA
5 BGN2240.52000 AOA
10 BGN4481.04000 AOA
20 BGN8962.08000 AOA
50 BGN22405.20000 AOA
100 BGN44810.40000 AOA
250 BGN112026.00000 AOA
500 BGN224052.00000 AOA
1000 BGN448104.00000 AOA
2000 BGN896208.00000 AOA
5000 BGN2240520.00000 AOA
10000 BGN4481040.00000 AOA