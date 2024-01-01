1 Bulgarian lev to Angolan kwanzas

Convert BGN to AOA at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Kz497.4 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:20
BGN to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AOA
1 BGN to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High512.7150547.6790
Low495.4370495.4370
Average504.8903518.7786
Change-2.45%-3.93%
1 BGN to AOA stats

The performance of BGN to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 512.7150 and a 30 day low of 495.4370. This means the 30 day average was 504.8903. The change for BGN to AOA was -2.45.

The performance of BGN to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 547.6790 and a 90 day low of 495.4370. This means the 90 day average was 518.7786. The change for BGN to AOA was -3.93.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Angolan Kwanza
1 BGN497.42700 AOA
5 BGN2,487.13500 AOA
10 BGN4,974.27000 AOA
20 BGN9,948.54000 AOA
50 BGN24,871.35000 AOA
100 BGN49,742.70000 AOA
250 BGN124,356.75000 AOA
500 BGN248,713.50000 AOA
1000 BGN497,427.00000 AOA
2000 BGN994,854.00000 AOA
5000 BGN2,487,135.00000 AOA
10000 BGN4,974,270.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bulgarian Lev
1 AOA0.00201 BGN
5 AOA0.01005 BGN
10 AOA0.02010 BGN
20 AOA0.04021 BGN
50 AOA0.10052 BGN
100 AOA0.20104 BGN
250 AOA0.50259 BGN
500 AOA1.00518 BGN
1000 AOA2.01035 BGN
2000 AOA4.02070 BGN
5000 AOA10.05175 BGN
10000 AOA20.10350 BGN