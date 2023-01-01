5 Angolan kwanzas to Bangladeshi takas

Convert AOA to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 aoa
0.66 bdt

1.00000 AOA = 0.13224 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:22 UTC
AOA to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865751.051287.45721.436151.647130.964618.4115
1GBP1.1550711.21415101.0141.658771.902461.1141821.2655
1USD0.95130.823621183.19751.36621.566910.917617.5147
1INR0.01143420.009899590.012019610.01642120.01883360.01102920.21052

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AOA0.13224 BDT
5 AOA0.66119 BDT
10 AOA1.32238 BDT
20 AOA2.64476 BDT
50 AOA6.61190 BDT
100 AOA13.22380 BDT
250 AOA33.05950 BDT
500 AOA66.11900 BDT
1000 AOA132.23800 BDT
2000 AOA264.47600 BDT
5000 AOA661.19000 BDT
10000 AOA1322.38000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Angolan Kwanza
1 BDT7.56215 AOA
5 BDT37.81075 AOA
10 BDT75.62150 AOA
20 BDT151.24300 AOA
50 BDT378.10750 AOA
100 BDT756.21500 AOA
250 BDT1890.53750 AOA
500 BDT3781.07500 AOA
1000 BDT7562.15000 AOA
2000 BDT15124.30000 AOA
5000 BDT37810.75000 AOA
10000 BDT75621.50000 AOA