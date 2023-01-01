1 Armenian dram to CFP francs

1.00000 AMD = 0.29074 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39 UTC
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFP Franc
1 AMD0.29074 XPF
5 AMD1.45371 XPF
10 AMD2.90741 XPF
20 AMD5.81482 XPF
50 AMD14.53705 XPF
100 AMD29.07410 XPF
250 AMD72.68525 XPF
500 AMD145.37050 XPF
1000 AMD290.74100 XPF
2000 AMD581.48200 XPF
5000 AMD1453.70500 XPF
10000 AMD2907.41000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Armenian Dram
1 XPF3.43949 AMD
5 XPF17.19745 AMD
10 XPF34.39490 AMD
20 XPF68.78980 AMD
50 XPF171.97450 AMD
100 XPF343.94900 AMD
250 XPF859.87250 AMD
500 XPF1719.74500 AMD
1000 XPF3439.49000 AMD
2000 XPF6878.98000 AMD
5000 XPF17197.45000 AMD
10000 XPF34394.90000 AMD