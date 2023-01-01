500 Armenian drams to CFP francs

Convert AMD to XPF at the real exchange rate

500 amd
145 xpf

1.00000 AMD = 0.29084 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 XPF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.052487.55261.4361.648110.964618.4233
1GBP1.153811.2143101.0221.656911.901651.1129621.2575
1USD0.95020.82352183.19331.36451.566050.916717.506
1INR0.01142170.009898870.012020210.01640160.01882420.01101890.210426

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFP Franc
1 AMD0.29084 XPF
5 AMD1.45419 XPF
10 AMD2.90837 XPF
20 AMD5.81674 XPF
50 AMD14.54185 XPF
100 AMD29.08370 XPF
250 AMD72.70925 XPF
500 AMD145.41850 XPF
1000 AMD290.83700 XPF
2000 AMD581.67400 XPF
5000 AMD1454.18500 XPF
10000 AMD2908.37000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Armenian Dram
1 XPF3.43836 AMD
5 XPF17.19180 AMD
10 XPF34.38360 AMD
20 XPF68.76720 AMD
50 XPF171.91800 AMD
100 XPF343.83600 AMD
250 XPF859.59000 AMD
500 XPF1719.18000 AMD
1000 XPF3438.36000 AMD
2000 XPF6876.72000 AMD
5000 XPF17191.80000 AMD
10000 XPF34383.60000 AMD