10 thousand Armenian drams to Vietnamese dongs
Convert AMD to VND at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Armenian drams to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Armenian drams
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Vietnamese Dong
|1 AMD
|62.36910 VND
|5 AMD
|311.84550 VND
|10 AMD
|623.69100 VND
|20 AMD
|1247.38200 VND
|50 AMD
|3118.45500 VND
|100 AMD
|6236.91000 VND
|250 AMD
|15592.27500 VND
|500 AMD
|31184.55000 VND
|1000 AMD
|62369.10000 VND
|2000 AMD
|124738.20000 VND
|5000 AMD
|311845.50000 VND
|10000 AMD
|623691.00000 VND