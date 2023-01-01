1 Armenian dram to Uzbekistan soms

Convert AMD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1 amd
31.24 uzs

1.00000 AMD = 31.24220 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:30 UTC
AMD to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 UZS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uzbekistan Som
1 AMD31.24220 UZS
5 AMD156.21100 UZS
10 AMD312.42200 UZS
20 AMD624.84400 UZS
50 AMD1562.11000 UZS
100 AMD3124.22000 UZS
250 AMD7810.55000 UZS
500 AMD15621.10000 UZS
1000 AMD31242.20000 UZS
2000 AMD62484.40000 UZS
5000 AMD156211.00000 UZS
10000 AMD312422.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Armenian Dram
1 UZS0.03201 AMD
5 UZS0.16004 AMD
10 UZS0.32008 AMD
20 UZS0.64016 AMD
50 UZS1.60040 AMD
100 UZS3.20080 AMD
250 UZS8.00200 AMD
500 UZS16.00400 AMD
1000 UZS32.00800 AMD
2000 UZS64.01600 AMD
5000 UZS160.04000 AMD
10000 UZS320.08000 AMD