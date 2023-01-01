10 Armenian drams to Lesotho lotis

Convert AMD to LSL at the real exchange rate

10 amd
0.49 lsl

1.00000 AMD = 0.04896 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20 UTC
AMD to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 LSL
Mid market rate

How to convert Armenian drams to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Lesotho Loti
1 AMD0.04896 LSL
5 AMD0.24478 LSL
10 AMD0.48955 LSL
20 AMD0.97910 LSL
50 AMD2.44775 LSL
100 AMD4.89551 LSL
250 AMD12.23878 LSL
500 AMD24.47755 LSL
1000 AMD48.95510 LSL
2000 AMD97.91020 LSL
5000 AMD244.77550 LSL
10000 AMD489.55100 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Armenian Dram
1 LSL20.42690 AMD
5 LSL102.13450 AMD
10 LSL204.26900 AMD
20 LSL408.53800 AMD
50 LSL1021.34500 AMD
100 LSL2042.69000 AMD
250 LSL5106.72500 AMD
500 LSL10213.45000 AMD
1000 LSL20426.90000 AMD
2000 LSL40853.80000 AMD
5000 LSL102134.50000 AMD
10000 LSL204269.00000 AMD