5 Armenian drams to Israeli new sheqels

Convert AMD to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 amd
0.05 ils

1.00000 AMD = 0.00982 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57 UTC
AMD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AMD0.00982 ILS
5 AMD0.04908 ILS
10 AMD0.09815 ILS
20 AMD0.19630 ILS
50 AMD0.49076 ILS
100 AMD0.98152 ILS
250 AMD2.45380 ILS
500 AMD4.90760 ILS
1000 AMD9.81520 ILS
2000 AMD19.63040 ILS
5000 AMD49.07600 ILS
10000 AMD98.15200 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Armenian Dram
1 ILS101.88300 AMD
5 ILS509.41500 AMD
10 ILS1018.83000 AMD
20 ILS2037.66000 AMD
50 ILS5094.15000 AMD
100 ILS10188.30000 AMD
250 ILS25470.75000 AMD
500 ILS50941.50000 AMD
1000 ILS101883.00000 AMD
2000 ILS203766.00000 AMD
5000 ILS509415.00000 AMD
10000 ILS1018830.00000 AMD