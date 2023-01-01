1 Armenian dram to Israeli new sheqels

Convert AMD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.01 ils

1.00000 AMD = 0.00982 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56 UTC
AMD to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AMD0.00982 ILS
5 AMD0.04908 ILS
10 AMD0.09816 ILS
20 AMD0.19631 ILS
50 AMD0.49079 ILS
100 AMD0.98157 ILS
250 AMD2.45393 ILS
500 AMD4.90787 ILS
1000 AMD9.81573 ILS
2000 AMD19.63146 ILS
5000 AMD49.07865 ILS
10000 AMD98.15730 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Armenian Dram
1 ILS101.87700 AMD
5 ILS509.38500 AMD
10 ILS1018.77000 AMD
20 ILS2037.54000 AMD
50 ILS5093.85000 AMD
100 ILS10187.70000 AMD
250 ILS25469.25000 AMD
500 ILS50938.50000 AMD
1000 ILS101877.00000 AMD
2000 ILS203754.00000 AMD
5000 ILS509385.00000 AMD
10000 ILS1018770.00000 AMD