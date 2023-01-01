1 Armenian dram to Danish kroner

Convert AMD to DKK at the real exchange rate

1 amd
0.02 dkk

1.00000 AMD = 0.01813 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AMD to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866851.0535587.5991.433461.646560.9629518.4286
1GBP1.153611.2154101.0561.653671.899511.1108621.2597
1USD0.949150.822774183.14651.36061.562870.91417.4919
1INR0.01141570.009895480.01202710.01636390.01879650.01099260.210374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Danish Krone
1 AMD0.01813 DKK
5 AMD0.09065 DKK
10 AMD0.18130 DKK
20 AMD0.36260 DKK
50 AMD0.90651 DKK
100 AMD1.81302 DKK
250 AMD4.53255 DKK
500 AMD9.06510 DKK
1000 AMD18.13020 DKK
2000 AMD36.26040 DKK
5000 AMD90.65100 DKK
10000 AMD181.30200 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Armenian Dram
1 DKK55.15660 AMD
5 DKK275.78300 AMD
10 DKK551.56600 AMD
20 DKK1103.13200 AMD
50 DKK2757.83000 AMD
100 DKK5515.66000 AMD
250 DKK13789.15000 AMD
500 DKK27578.30000 AMD
1000 DKK55156.60000 AMD
2000 DKK110313.20000 AMD
5000 DKK275783.00000 AMD
10000 DKK551566.00000 AMD