5 Albanian leks to Bahraini dinars

Convert ALL to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 all
0.019 bhd

1.00000 ALL = 0.00373 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ALL to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.055287.78241.435651.648490.9621518.41
1GBP1.1544711.21815101.3381.657351.903061.1107721.2529
1USD0.94770.820917183.19031.360551.562260.911817.4469
1INR0.01139180.009867940.012020610.01635470.01877930.01096040.209723

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Bahraini Dinar
1 ALL0.00373 BHD
5 ALL0.01866 BHD
10 ALL0.03732 BHD
20 ALL0.07465 BHD
50 ALL0.18662 BHD
100 ALL0.37324 BHD
250 ALL0.93310 BHD
500 ALL1.86620 BHD
1000 ALL3.73239 BHD
2000 ALL7.46478 BHD
5000 ALL18.66195 BHD
10000 ALL37.32390 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 BHD267.92500 ALL
5 BHD1339.62500 ALL
10 BHD2679.25000 ALL
20 BHD5358.50000 ALL
50 BHD13396.25000 ALL
100 BHD26792.50000 ALL
250 BHD66981.25000 ALL
500 BHD133962.50000 ALL
1000 BHD267925.00000 ALL
2000 BHD535850.00000 ALL
5000 BHD1339625.00000 ALL
10000 BHD2679250.00000 ALL