1 Albanian lek to Australian dollars

Convert ALL to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 all
0.02 aud

1.00000 ALL = 0.01548 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ALL to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866451.0557587.83681.435561.648060.9623518.4096
1GBP1.1541311.2184101.3691.656721.901971.1106821.2459
1USD0.947150.820749183.19851.359751.561040.9115517.4375
1INR0.01138470.009864940.012019410.01634340.01876280.01095630.209589

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian lek

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Australian Dollar
1 ALL0.01548 AUD
5 ALL0.07740 AUD
10 ALL0.15480 AUD
20 ALL0.30960 AUD
50 ALL0.77399 AUD
100 ALL1.54799 AUD
250 ALL3.86997 AUD
500 ALL7.73995 AUD
1000 ALL15.47990 AUD
2000 ALL30.95980 AUD
5000 ALL77.39950 AUD
10000 ALL154.79900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 AUD64.60000 ALL
5 AUD323.00000 ALL
10 AUD646.00000 ALL
20 AUD1292.00000 ALL
50 AUD3230.00000 ALL
100 AUD6460.00000 ALL
250 AUD16150.00000 ALL
500 AUD32300.00000 ALL
1000 AUD64600.00000 ALL
2000 AUD129200.00000 ALL
5000 AUD323000.00000 ALL
10000 AUD646000.00000 ALL