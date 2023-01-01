5 Albanian leks to Australian dollars

Convert ALL to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 all
0.08 aud

1.00000 ALL = 0.01548 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:21 UTC
ALL to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Australian Dollar
1 ALL0.01548 AUD
5 ALL0.07738 AUD
10 ALL0.15477 AUD
20 ALL0.30954 AUD
50 ALL0.77385 AUD
100 ALL1.54770 AUD
250 ALL3.86925 AUD
500 ALL7.73850 AUD
1000 ALL15.47700 AUD
2000 ALL30.95400 AUD
5000 ALL77.38500 AUD
10000 ALL154.77000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 AUD64.61210 ALL
5 AUD323.06050 ALL
10 AUD646.12100 ALL
20 AUD1292.24200 ALL
50 AUD3230.60500 ALL
100 AUD6461.21000 ALL
250 AUD16153.02500 ALL
500 AUD32306.05000 ALL
1000 AUD64612.10000 ALL
2000 AUD129224.20000 ALL
5000 AUD323060.50000 ALL
10000 AUD646121.00000 ALL