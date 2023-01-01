1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert AED to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 aed
88.21 lkr

1.00000 AED = 88.21370 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:1 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

AED to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056587.91351.436211.650520.967518.42
1GBP1.1531411.2183101.3771.656161.90331.1156621.2409
1USD0.94650.820816183.2121.35941.562260.915817.4349
1INR0.01137480.009864150.012017510.01633660.01877440.01100560.209524

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 AED88.21370 LKR
5 AED441.06850 LKR
10 AED882.13700 LKR
20 AED1764.27400 LKR
50 AED4410.68500 LKR
100 AED8821.37000 LKR
250 AED22053.42500 LKR
500 AED44106.85000 LKR
1000 AED88213.70000 LKR
2000 AED176427.40000 LKR
5000 AED441068.50000 LKR
10000 AED882137.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LKR0.01134 AED
5 LKR0.05668 AED
10 LKR0.11336 AED
20 LKR0.22672 AED
50 LKR0.56681 AED
100 LKR1.13361 AED
250 LKR2.83403 AED
500 LKR5.66805 AED
1000 LKR11.33610 AED
2000 LKR22.67220 AED
5000 LKR56.68050 AED
10000 LKR113.36100 AED