1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels
Convert AED to ILS at the real exchange rate
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
|1 AED
|1.04047 ILS
|5 AED
|5.20235 ILS
|10 AED
|10.40470 ILS
|20 AED
|20.80940 ILS
|50 AED
|52.02350 ILS
|100 AED
|104.04700 ILS
|250 AED
|260.11750 ILS
|500 AED
|520.23500 ILS
|1000 AED
|1040.47000 ILS
|2000 AED
|2080.94000 ILS
|5000 AED
|5202.35000 ILS
|10000 AED
|10404.70000 ILS