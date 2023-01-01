5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

Convert AED to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 aed
5.20 ils

1.00000 AED = 1.04053 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:41 UTC
AED to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AED1.04053 ILS
5 AED5.20265 ILS
10 AED10.40530 ILS
20 AED20.81060 ILS
50 AED52.02650 ILS
100 AED104.05300 ILS
250 AED260.13250 ILS
500 AED520.26500 ILS
1000 AED1040.53000 ILS
2000 AED2081.06000 ILS
5000 AED5202.65000 ILS
10000 AED10405.30000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ILS0.96105 AED
5 ILS4.80526 AED
10 ILS9.61052 AED
20 ILS19.22104 AED
50 ILS48.05260 AED
100 ILS96.10520 AED
250 ILS240.26300 AED
500 ILS480.52600 AED
1000 ILS961.05200 AED
2000 ILS1922.10400 AED
5000 ILS4805.26000 AED
10000 ILS9610.52000 AED