5000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

Convert AED to ILS at the real exchange rate

5000 aed
5202 ils

1.00000 AED = 1.04040 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056387.83131.436521.651890.967618.4166
1GBP1.1531411.218101.2771.656421.904761.1157721.2358
1USD0.94670.821018183.151.359951.563840.9160517.435
1INR0.01138550.009873940.012026510.01635540.01880750.01101680.209681

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AED1.04040 ILS
5 AED5.20200 ILS
10 AED10.40400 ILS
20 AED20.80800 ILS
50 AED52.02000 ILS
100 AED104.04000 ILS
250 AED260.10000 ILS
500 AED520.20000 ILS
1000 AED1040.40000 ILS
2000 AED2080.80000 ILS
5000 AED5202.00000 ILS
10000 AED10404.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ILS0.96117 AED
5 ILS4.80583 AED
10 ILS9.61166 AED
20 ILS19.22332 AED
50 ILS48.05830 AED
100 ILS96.11660 AED
250 ILS240.29150 AED
500 ILS480.58300 AED
1000 ILS961.16600 AED
2000 ILS1922.33200 AED
5000 ILS4805.83000 AED
10000 ILS9611.66000 AED