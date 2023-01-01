5000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

Convert AED to GHS at the real exchange rate

5,000 aed
15,328.30 ghs

1.00000 AED = 3.06566 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:29 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

AED to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.056687.85631.436081.649910.9682518.4134
1GBP1.1532711.2185101.3181.656121.902721.1166521.2348
1USD0.946450.820681183.151.359151.561520.916317.427
1INR0.01138220.009869890.012026510.01634580.01877960.01101980.209585

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
1 AED3.06566 GHS
5 AED15.32830 GHS
10 AED30.65660 GHS
20 AED61.31320 GHS
50 AED153.28300 GHS
100 AED306.56600 GHS
250 AED766.41500 GHS
500 AED1532.83000 GHS
1000 AED3065.66000 GHS
2000 AED6131.32000 GHS
5000 AED15328.30000 GHS
10000 AED30656.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GHS0.32619 AED
5 GHS1.63097 AED
10 GHS3.26194 AED
20 GHS6.52388 AED
50 GHS16.30970 AED
100 GHS32.61940 AED
250 GHS81.54850 AED
500 GHS163.09700 AED
1000 GHS326.19400 AED
2000 GHS652.38800 AED
5000 GHS1630.97000 AED
10000 GHS3261.94000 AED