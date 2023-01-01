5000 Ghanaian cedis to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert GHS to AED at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Ghanaian Cedi
|1 AED
|3.07098 GHS
|5 AED
|15.35490 GHS
|10 AED
|30.70980 GHS
|20 AED
|61.41960 GHS
|50 AED
|153.54900 GHS
|100 AED
|307.09800 GHS
|250 AED
|767.74500 GHS
|500 AED
|1535.49000 GHS
|1000 AED
|3070.98000 GHS
|2000 AED
|6141.96000 GHS
|5000 AED
|15354.90000 GHS
|10000 AED
|30709.80000 GHS