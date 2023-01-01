1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Egyptian pounds

Convert AED to EGP at the real exchange rate

1 aed
8.39 egp

1.00000 AED = 8.38540 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:18 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.056787.86461.436271.650320.968218.4062
1GBP1.1532711.21865101.3311.656391.903251.116621.2272
1USD0.946250.82058183.151.35921.561770.9162517.4186
1INR0.01138110.009868670.012026510.01634640.01878250.01101920.209484

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 AED8.38540 EGP
5 AED41.92700 EGP
10 AED83.85400 EGP
20 AED167.70800 EGP
50 AED419.27000 EGP
100 AED838.54000 EGP
250 AED2096.35000 EGP
500 AED4192.70000 EGP
1000 AED8385.40000 EGP
2000 AED16770.80000 EGP
5000 AED41927.00000 EGP
10000 AED83854.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EGP0.11925 AED
5 EGP0.59627 AED
10 EGP1.19255 AED
20 EGP2.38510 AED
50 EGP5.96275 AED
100 EGP11.92550 AED
250 EGP29.81375 AED
500 EGP59.62750 AED
1000 EGP119.25500 AED
2000 EGP238.51000 AED
5000 EGP596.27500 AED
10000 EGP1192.55000 AED