2000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds

Convert AED to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 aed
16,825.26 egp

1.00000 AED = 8.41263 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:18 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AED to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056887.87291.436351.650090.968318.4073
1GBP1.1531411.21865101.3311.656331.90281.1165821.2264
1USD0.946250.82058183.151.359151.56140.9162517.418
1INR0.01138010.009868670.012026510.01634580.01877810.01101920.209477

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Egyptian Pound
1 AED8.41263 EGP
5 AED42.06315 EGP
10 AED84.12630 EGP
20 AED168.25260 EGP
50 AED420.63150 EGP
100 AED841.26300 EGP
250 AED2103.15750 EGP
500 AED4206.31500 EGP
1000 AED8412.63000 EGP
2000 AED16825.26000 EGP
5000 AED42063.15000 EGP
10000 AED84126.30000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EGP0.11887 AED
5 EGP0.59435 AED
10 EGP1.18869 AED
20 EGP2.37738 AED
50 EGP5.94345 AED
100 EGP11.88690 AED
250 EGP29.71725 AED
500 EGP59.43450 AED
1000 EGP118.86900 AED
2000 EGP237.73800 AED
5000 EGP594.34500 AED
10000 EGP1188.69000 AED