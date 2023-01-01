500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Czech korunas

Convert AED to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 aed
3,144.82 czk

1.00000 AED = 6.28963 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:13 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 CZK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.056787.86461.436321.650960.96818.409
1GBP1.1532711.2186101.3271.656381.903911.1163621.2295
1USD0.946350.820614183.151.359251.562380.916117.4212
1INR0.01138110.009869080.012026510.0163470.01878990.01101740.209515

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AED6.28963 CZK
5 AED31.44815 CZK
10 AED62.89630 CZK
20 AED125.79260 CZK
50 AED314.48150 CZK
100 AED628.96300 CZK
250 AED1572.40750 CZK
500 AED3144.81500 CZK
1000 AED6289.63000 CZK
2000 AED12579.26000 CZK
5000 AED31448.15000 CZK
10000 AED62896.30000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CZK0.15899 AED
5 CZK0.79496 AED
10 CZK1.58992 AED
20 CZK3.17984 AED
50 CZK7.94960 AED
100 CZK15.89920 AED
250 CZK39.74800 AED
500 CZK79.49600 AED
1000 CZK158.99200 AED
2000 CZK317.98400 AED
5000 CZK794.96000 AED
10000 CZK1589.92000 AED