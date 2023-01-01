500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bahraini dinars

Convert AED to BHD at the real exchange rate

500 aed
51.265 bhd

1.00000 AED = 0.10253 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:49 UTC
AED to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056987.88121.435751.649990.9678518.4075
1GBP1.1531411.2187101.3351.655541.902581.1160621.2255
1USD0.946150.820546183.151.358451.561160.9157517.4165
1INR0.0113790.009868270.012026510.01633730.01877520.01101320.209459

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bahraini Dinar
1 AED0.10253 BHD
5 AED0.51265 BHD
10 AED1.02531 BHD
20 AED2.05062 BHD
50 AED5.12655 BHD
100 AED10.25310 BHD
250 AED25.63275 BHD
500 AED51.26550 BHD
1000 AED102.53100 BHD
2000 AED205.06200 BHD
5000 AED512.65500 BHD
10000 AED1025.31000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BHD9.75319 AED
5 BHD48.76595 AED
10 BHD97.53190 AED
20 BHD195.06380 AED
50 BHD487.65950 AED
100 BHD975.31900 AED
250 BHD2438.29750 AED
500 BHD4876.59500 AED
1000 BHD9753.19000 AED
2000 BHD19506.38000 AED
5000 BHD48765.95000 AED
10000 BHD97531.90000 AED