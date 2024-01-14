500 노르웨이 크로네 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 NOK → CHF 변환

500 nok
41.43 chf

1.00000 NOK = 0.08285 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 스위스 프랑
1 NOK0.08285 CHF
5 NOK0.41427 CHF
10 NOK0.82854 CHF
20 NOK1.65708 CHF
50 NOK4.14269 CHF
100 NOK8.28538 CHF
250 NOK20.71345 CHF
500 NOK41.42690 CHF
1000 NOK82.85380 CHF
2000 NOK165.70760 CHF
5000 NOK414.26900 CHF
10000 NOK828.53800 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 CHF12.06950 NOK
5 CHF60.34750 NOK
10 CHF120.69500 NOK
20 CHF241.39000 NOK
50 CHF603.47500 NOK
100 CHF1206.95000 NOK
250 CHF3017.37500 NOK
500 CHF6034.75000 NOK
1000 CHF12069.50000 NOK
2000 CHF24139.00000 NOK
5000 CHF60347.50000 NOK
10000 CHF120695.00000 NOK