East Caribbean dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert XCD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
2,502.77 ttd

1.00000 XCD = 2.50277 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 XCD2.50277 TTD
5 XCD12.51385 TTD
10 XCD25.02770 TTD
20 XCD50.05540 TTD
50 XCD125.13850 TTD
100 XCD250.27700 TTD
250 XCD625.69250 TTD
500 XCD1251.38500 TTD
1000 XCD2502.77000 TTD
2000 XCD5005.54000 TTD
5000 XCD12513.85000 TTD
10000 XCD25027.70000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 TTD0.39956 XCD
5 TTD1.99779 XCD
10 TTD3.99558 XCD
20 TTD7.99116 XCD
50 TTD19.97790 XCD
100 TTD39.95580 XCD
250 TTD99.88950 XCD
500 TTD199.77900 XCD
1000 TTD399.55800 XCD
2000 TTD799.11600 XCD
5000 TTD1997.79000 XCD
10000 TTD3995.58000 XCD