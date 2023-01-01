1 Turkish lira to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert TRY to PGK at the real exchange rate

1 try
0.13 pgk

1.00000 TRY = 0.12884 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 TRY0.12884 PGK
5 TRY0.64422 PGK
10 TRY1.28844 PGK
20 TRY2.57688 PGK
50 TRY6.44220 PGK
100 TRY12.88440 PGK
250 TRY32.21100 PGK
500 TRY64.42200 PGK
1000 TRY128.84400 PGK
2000 TRY257.68800 PGK
5000 TRY644.22000 PGK
10000 TRY1288.44000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Turkish Lira
1 PGK7.76131 TRY
5 PGK38.80655 TRY
10 PGK77.61310 TRY
20 PGK155.22620 TRY
50 PGK388.06550 TRY
100 PGK776.13100 TRY
250 PGK1940.32750 TRY
500 PGK3880.65500 TRY
1000 PGK7761.31000 TRY
2000 PGK15522.62000 TRY
5000 PGK38806.55000 TRY
10000 PGK77613.10000 TRY