Thai bahts to Argentine pesos today

Convert THB to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
27,806 ars

฿1.000 THB = $27.81 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 THB to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.013228.0132
Low26.296124.3486
Average27.296725.8816
Change5.25%12.69%
View full history

1 THB to ARS stats

The performance of THB to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.0132 and a 30 day low of 26.2961. This means the 30 day average was 27.2967. The change for THB to ARS was 5.25.

The performance of THB to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.0132 and a 90 day low of 24.3486. This means the 90 day average was 25.8816. The change for THB to ARS was 12.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3551.4930.76383.96217.9871.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.7919.8781.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98513.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23812.0480.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Argentine Peso
1 THB27.80600 ARS
5 THB139.03000 ARS
10 THB278.06000 ARS
20 THB556.12000 ARS
50 THB1,390.30000 ARS
100 THB2,780.60000 ARS
250 THB6,951.50000 ARS
500 THB13,903.00000 ARS
1000 THB27,806.00000 ARS
2000 THB55,612.00000 ARS
5000 THB139,030.00000 ARS
10000 THB278,060.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Thai Baht
1 ARS0.03596 THB
5 ARS0.17982 THB
10 ARS0.35964 THB
20 ARS0.71927 THB
50 ARS1.79818 THB
100 ARS3.59635 THB
250 ARS8.99088 THB
500 ARS17.98175 THB
1000 ARS35.96350 THB
2000 ARS71.92700 THB
5000 ARS179.81750 THB
10000 ARS359.63500 THB