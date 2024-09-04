Salvadoran colón to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Zambian kwacha is currently 3.009 today, reflecting a 0.381% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.452% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 3.009 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.953 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.652% increase in value.