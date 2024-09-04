Salvadoran colón to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Vanuatu vatus is currently 13.658 today, reflecting a 0.449% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.496% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 13.658 on 04-09-2024 and a low of 13.562 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.287% increase in value.