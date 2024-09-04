Salvadoran colón to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Uruguayan pesos is currently 4.607 today, reflecting a 0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.145% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 4.619 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 4.597 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.360% decrease in value.