Salvadoran colón to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Tanzanian shillings is currently 310.603 today, reflecting a -0.082% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.305% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 311.069 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 308.249 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.455% decrease in value.