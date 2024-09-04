Salvadoran colón to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.264 today, reflecting a -1.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.416% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.267 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.261 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.316% decrease in value.