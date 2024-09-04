Salvadoran colón to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Tajikistani somonis is currently 1.217 today, reflecting a 0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.554% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 1.217 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.210 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.396% increase in value.