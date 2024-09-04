Salvadoran colón to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Surinamese dollars is currently 3.312 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.221% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.322 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.293 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.537% increase in value.