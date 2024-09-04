Salvadoran colón to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 2,576.070 today, reflecting a 0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.127% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 2,615.970 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2,573.450 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.433% decrease in value.