Salvadoran colón to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Serbian dinars is currently 12.100 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.140% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 12.127 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 11.964 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.394% increase in value.