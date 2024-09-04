Salvadoran colón to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.185 today, reflecting a 0.810% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.191% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.185 on 04-09-2024 and a low of 0.182 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.304% increase in value.