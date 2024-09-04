Salvadoran colón to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 4.209 today, reflecting a -0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.041% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 4.219 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 4.197 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.385% decrease in value.