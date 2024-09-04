Salvadoran colón to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Mozambican meticals is currently 7.292 today, reflecting a -0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.061% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 7.299 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 7.261 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.466% decrease in value.