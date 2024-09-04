Salvadoran colón to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Malawian kwachas is currently 198.057 today, reflecting a -0.059% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.059% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 198.571 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 195.943 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.341% increase in value.