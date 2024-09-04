Salvadoran colón to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 1.761 today, reflecting a 0.785% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 1.761 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.737 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a -1.330% decrease in value.