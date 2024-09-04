Salvadoran colón to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Mongolian tugriks is currently 386.377 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.016% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 386.750 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 385.899 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.148% increase in value.