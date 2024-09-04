Salvadoran colón to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Myanmar kyats is currently 240.011 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.056% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 240.343 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 240.011 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.089% increase in value.