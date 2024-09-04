Salvadoran colón to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Moldovan leus is currently 1.987 today, reflecting a 0.614% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.119% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 2.009 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.975 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.116% decrease in value.