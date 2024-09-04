Salvadoran colón to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Laotian kips is currently 2,524.960 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 2,526.070 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2,522.930 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.124% increase in value.