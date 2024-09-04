Salvadoran colón to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Comorian francs is currently 50.883 today, reflecting a 0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 1.176% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 50.989 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 50.291 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.