Salvadoran colón to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Guyanaese dollars is currently 23.880 today, reflecting a 0.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.024% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 23.897 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 23.829 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.287% increase in value.