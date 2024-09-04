Salvadoran colón to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 0.884 today, reflecting a 0.079% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.047% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 0.884 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.883 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.054% decrease in value.