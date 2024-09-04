Salvadoran colón to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Guinean francs is currently 987.102 today, reflecting a 0.363% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a 0.267% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 987.102 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 983.536 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.308% increase in value.